SC Justice’s advise to new lawyers: ‘Be humble. Resist greed. Learn to sacrifice’

MANILA, Philippines — “Be humble. Resist greed. Learn to sacrifice,” Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has advised those who will become lawyers.

A total of 7, 699 who completed the four-Sundays examination are waiting for the 2019 Bar examination results which the Supreme Court will release today.

Originally, 8,304 law graduates have filed an application to take the 2019 Bar examination. The Supreme Court denied nine applications while 50 withdrew before the examination.

Passing the Bar is the first step to becoming a lawyer. The second step is taking the lawyer’s oath. The third and final step which is the signing of the Roll of Attorneys will make one a full-fledged lawyer.

“For those who will become lawyers, remember that the profession is not all that you are,” Leonen said.

Not everyone can practice law. The Supreme Court, itself, in a 2003 case said: “The right to practice law is not a natural or constitutional right but is a privilege. It is limited to persons of good moral character with special qualifications.”

There were instances where the Supreme Court does not allow a successful Bar passer to take a step further until certain requirements are fulfilled.

“Every privilege comes with responsibility. Address inequality. Strive for social justice. Serve the people,” he added.

The result of the Bar exam will only be released online, said the Office of the Bar Confidant (OBC). The result will not be posted at the Supreme Court ground to prevent crowd build-up in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine.

