SC: More court hearings via videoconference

The Supreme Court has expanded the use of videoconferencing in hearing all cases, regardless of stage of trial, while the country remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from the 1,350 trial courts authorized last month to conduct hearings online, trial courts in 80 more cities and municipalities may now hold hearings via videoconference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) has asked the high court to make this mode of court hearings the “general rule” during the global health emergency to minimize the risk of virus transmission. –Dona Z. Pazzibugan

FEATURED STORIES

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ