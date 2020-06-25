SC orders lockdown of Makati courts 

THE Supreme Court (SC) ordered a lockdown of the courts in Makati City after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), its spokesman said on Thursday.

Quoting from the memorandum issued by Makati Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Elmo Alameda and Makati Metropolitan Trial Court Judge Jackie Crisologo Saguisag on Wednesday, Lawyer Brian Keith Hosaka said the trial courts in the Halls of Justice (HoJ) “have been ordered to be physically closed”

Hosaka added, however, that “all courts in Makati shall continue full operations through electronic means and may be reached through their hotlines and emails”.

Hosaka said the directive was issued upon the orders of the Office of the Court Administrator.

The same directive said that upon coordination with Supreme Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez, it granted the plea that “all judges and personnel of the Makati RTCs, MeTCs and the Offices of the Clerk of Court (OCCs) are required to go on self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting June 25, 2020 until July 8, 2020″ and that all courts must do “contact tracing” and “for anyone showing symptoms of the disease to report to your respective barangay health officer and inform the undersigned immediately”.

The unidentified employee, who was tagged previously as a person under investigation (PUI), underwent rapid testing.