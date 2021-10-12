Trending Now

SC orders Senate to answer Pharmally exec’s petition for TRO

TopNews
admin

SC orders Senate to answer Pharmally exec’s petition for TRO

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Senate blue ribbon committee and its chairman, Sen. Richard Gordon, and several others to answer the petition filed by the executive of a pharmaceutical firm linked to the alleged overpriced medical supplies for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19)

Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation executive Linconn Uy Ong sought a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the ongoing investigation by Gordon from which Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, through SC Public Information Office chief lawyer Brian Keith Hosaka, sought for a comment

Aside from Gordon, also named respondents in Ong's petition were Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd and retired MGen. Rene Samonte, Senate sergeant-at-arms.

Related Posts

Back To Top