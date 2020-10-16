SC orders trials of all Dengvaxia cases transferred to single court

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has approved the petition to transfer all Dengvaxia-related cases to a single Regional Trial Court (RTC).

In a resolution dated Aug. 27, the Supreme Court granted the petition of parents of the children who died reportedly due to Dengvaxia vaccination to transfer the venue of the cases to a Family Court in Quezon City.

The resolution, which was signed by Librada C. Buena, Division Clerk of Court, ordered the Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court in Quezon City to raffle the Dengvaxia cases to a single branch of the Family Court for further proceedings within 3 days from receipt of the case records.

The Public Attorneys Office (PAO) filed the petition before the high court on behalf of the families of the victims back in April 2019.

However, the SC denied the appeal to consolidate the cases.

Currently, there are seven cases filed against former Health Secretary Janette Garin, incumbent Secretary Francisco Duque and other officials being heard in different courts. One of the cases is being heard in the Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Branch 40 in Quezon City, another in a Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 2 in San Pedro, Laguna.

There are also cases before the MeTC Branches 114 and 112 in Muntinlupa City, Municipal Trial Court (MTC) of Balanga, Bataan, and one in MeTC Branch 83 in Caloocan City.

The previous administration implemented a national anti-dengue immunization program and procured Dengvaxia vaccines from pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

However, the company recalled the vaccine in 2017, after studies revealed that Dengvaxia may worsen dengue for those who have yet to contract the virus before being vaccinated.

Since the recall, there were reported cases of death among children who received Dengvaxia shots due to severe dengue.

