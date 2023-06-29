SC rejects appeal on Makati-Taguig row

The Supreme Court Special Third Division has rejected the Makati City government’s appeal on its ruling on its territorial dispute with Taguig City over Bonifacio Global City and nearby barangays.
In a press statement on Thursday, the high court said the five-member special division denied on June 26 Makati’s petition to file a second motion for reconsideration since this is “generally prohibited” under court rules.
The special division also did not act on Taguig’s petition to sanction Makati and its Mayor Abby Binay for claiming that the case had been reopened.—DONA Z. PAZZIBUGAN
Makati, Taguig tug-of-war over BGC resumes
