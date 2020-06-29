Trending Now

SC scraps bar exams this year due to COVID-19

SC scraps bar exams this year due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has scrapped this year’s licensure examinations for lawyers due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, who chairs the next bar exams, announced on Monday that the exams would “not be held at a date earlier than February 2021.”

A total of 2,103 law graduates passed the 2019 bar exams, out of the 7,685 examinees who completed the four-part exam in November 2018. The new lawyers were sworn in through an online oath-taking ceremony last Thursday.

Dona Z. Pazzibugan

