SC sets deliberations on ABS-CBN petition in July

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will start deliberations on the cease-and-desist petition filed by ABS-CBN in July, Chief Justice Diosdano Peralta told reporters Thursday.

“It is scheduled for another discussion on July 13, I think because there were two of them,” Peralta said during his online presser.

Peralta explained that the high court is still waiting for the comments of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

He said the member-in-charge was the one who chose the date of deliberation.

The petition was filed by ABS-CBN two days after the NTC issued its cease-and-desist order (CDO) preventing the broadcast giant from operating due to the lapse of its franchise.

In its 46-page petition for certiorari and prohibition, the country’s largest broadcast network asked the high court to set aside the NTC’s order and issue a permanent injunction against its implementation, saying that the regulatory body committed grave abuse of discretion when it issued the controversial order to stop broadcasting after its franchise expired.

Then, the network submitted an urgent reiterative motion asking that the high court to issue a restraining order against the CDO so that it can resume its operation because it has been losing P30 million to P35 million in advertising revenues daily.

However, no restraining order was issued, as the SC opted to hear first the comment of the NTC and both Houses of Congress.

With the submission of comments by the other parties, Peralta said the case was set for July 13, but it “does not necessarily mean that a decision will be handed down” on that date.

“The case was set for July 13. When I say July 13, (it means) call again for July 13. I don’t know if the resolution will already be ready,” he said.

EDV

