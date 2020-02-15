SC starts preparing for November bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Friday said it had started preparations for the 2020 bar examinations which will be held on all four Sundays in November.

The venue is yet to be announced, the high court said in a statement.

The previous bar exams were held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

The high tribunal said this year’s bar exams committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen, will be implementing a two-examiner policy “in order to promote operational efficiency due to the increase in the number of admitted bar candidates in recent years.”

Each of the eight bar subjects shall be divided into two parts and each examiner shall be assigned a specific scope from which to formulate their questions.

—Jerome Aning

