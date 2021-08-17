SC suspends lawyer for 1 year over gold trading scam

THE Supreme Court (SC) suspended a lady lawyer from practice for a year after failing to pay a businessman the amount she invested in gold trading.

In a six-page resolution released to the media recently, the Supreme Court First Division said Vera Joy S. Ban-eg Bongayon will serve her suspension upon receipt of the ruling.

“Wherefore, respondent…Bongayon is hereby suspended from the practice of law for one (1) year, without prejudice to criminal or civil cases which may be filed against her by complainant Lloyd Salcedo Cabacungan,” the court held.

She was likewise warned that a repetition of the same or similar acts shall be dealt with more severely.

In his complaint, Cabacungan alleged that he was enticed to invest P1.3 million in the Cooperative of Gold Traders that would earn 6 percent interest a month.

According to the high tribunal, Bongayon’s acts showed that “she had been deceitful, dishonest and insincere in failing to return the amount invested by Cabacungan.”

First, in his email dated March 18, 2015, Cabacungan gave Bongayon two options. First, to pay his total investment of P3.8 million within one week upon receipt of the email, leaving it up to the lawyer whether she will still pay the past and unpaid interest amounting to P1.48 million as of March 10, 2015. And second, to pay the invested amount of P3.8 million, including all the accrued basic interest of P1.483 million within six months to start in April 2015.



However, Bongayon did not avail of any of the options and continued to ignore Cabacungan’s calls, and even blocked his number.

“…Rule 7.03, Canon 7 of the CPR mandates that a lawyer should not behave in a scandalous manner to the discredit of the legal profession,” the Supreme Court said.

“As a man of law, a lawyer is necessarily a leader of the community, looked up to as a model citizen. Atty. Bongayon’s stature as a member of the Bar had, in one way or another, influenced Cabacungan’s decision to invest.”

The representations and assurances by Bongayon that her gold trading business was doing well caused material damage to Cabacungan, the ruling said.

“In so doing, Atty. Bongayon failed to uphold the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and lessened the confidence of the public in the honesty and integrity of the same,” it said.

The court also found Integrated Bar of the Philippines’ (IBP) recommended penalty of a six-month suspension too light, “given the amount and interest involved, as well as the patience exhibited by Cabacungan in following up his investment and relaying his desire to settle the matter peacefully vis-a-vis the evasive and uncooperative attitude of Atty. Bongayon.”

“Thus, the court deems it wise to suspend Atty. Bongayon for a period of one (1) year.”