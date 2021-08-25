SC to applicants: Submit video clips

SUPREME Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez on Tuesday announced that applicants for promotion or lateral transfer in the judiciary may now submit video clips or snippets of their videoconferencing hearings.

In an OCA Circular 116-2021, Marquez said that upon the suggestion of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) Executive Committee, “all justices of the appellate collegiate courts and judges of the second and first level courts who intend to apply are urged to save video clips or snippets of their videoconferencing hearings [.]”

Marquez said they may form part of the application requirements and “provide the JBC a glimpse of the candidates’ skill and demeanor when conducting courtroom trials, which could mirror their level of competence and fitness for the post they are applying for.”

To ensure continuity and productivity of the country’s legal proceedings amid the quarantine impositions by the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the high court, in partnership with Microsoft, has been conducting videoconferencing hearings since last May.

Marquez admitted that quarantine measures had brought challenges to legal proceedings.

Due to reported infections of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) in different detention facilities, the movement and travel of PDLs, judges and court personnel were restrained.

The court administrator said this prompted them to team up with Microsoft to enable videoconferencing hearings using unified platform Microsoft 365.