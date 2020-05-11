SC to tackle ABS-CBN plea vs NTC next week

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court will tackle ABS-CBN’s petition against the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) next week, a court insider said.
ABS-CBN, in a petition filed last week, urged the high court to issue a temporary restraining order against the NTC’s shutdown order while it is still deliberating its bid to nullify the cease and desist order (CDO).
On Monday, the high court has already raffled the case to a justice-in-charge.
Asked if there will already be a deliberation this week given that there is already a justice-in-charge, a source said: “The ABS-CBN petition vs. NTC on the cease and desist order will be taken up by the en banc not tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12, but Tuesday next week.”
The source said the justices still haven’t read the petition.
“Nobody has read the petition yet, [it will be deliberated next week] to give time [for the] ponente and others to read the petition,” the source added.
The cease and desist order was issued by NTC last May 5 or a day after ABS-CBN’s franchise has expired prompting the television giant to take the case to the Supreme Court two days later.
