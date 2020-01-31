SC urges court personnel to wear masks while inside courts, halls of justice

MANILA, Philippines–In the interest of public health, Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta encouraging all court personnel to wear face masks while inside courtrooms, halls of justices and judiciary buildings.
“They may refer to the WHO’s (World Health Organization) advice on the proper use of masks in the context of the 2019-nCoV outbreak,” read the Supreme Court Public Information Office advisory.
The High Court issued the advisory a day after the Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed the country’s first recorded novel coronavirus case.
“Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta encourages all court personnel to observe proper hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices pursuant to the WHO’s standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of the 2019-nCOV,” read the High Court’s advisory.
