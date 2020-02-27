“Scenes from first birthday of Rochelle Pangilinan, Arthur Solinap’s daughter”

Celebrity couple Rochelle Pangilinan and Arthur Solinap celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Shiloh on Monday.

Held at the Ayala Hillside Clubhouse, the Snow White-themed party was attended by the celebrity couple’s family, as well as their close friends from showbiz, including Jolina Magdangal and her husband Mark Escueta, Dingdong Dantes, and Michael V.

Derek Ramsay, Andrea Torres, Gabby Eigenmann, Carlo Gonzales, and Paul Salas were also spotted.

Shiloh is the first and only child of Rochelle and Arthur, who were married in 2017.

Check out the photos below: