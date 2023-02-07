Scenic Fishing Village Sekinchan Ready to Welcome More Visitors; Offers Cashless Payment Convenience via ‘Visit Sekinchan 2023’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sekinchan, the first cashless kampung in Malaysia, is ready to provide cashless convenience to visitors with the launch of the ‘Visit Sekinchan 2023’ campaign, following a successful digital transformation journey powered by Hong Leong Bank (“HLB”) in partnership with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“PayNet”) and supported by the Sekinchan residents and businesses.



Tourists can enjoy cashless convenience while visiting local popular sightseeing destinations and businesses at Sekinchan

To showcase the best of Sekinchan, the small town is running “SekinGo”, a fun-filled digital Treasure Hunt until 30 April 2023. Visitors can truly experience the small town firsthand by exploring 20 locations or ‘SekinStops’, which include famous sightseeing destinations like Redang Beach, the Wishing Tree, and the Sekinchan public market. At each ‘SekinStop’, visitors can earn ‘SekinCoins’ by scanning the QR code, and win up to RM15,000 worth of prizes.

Some of the must-visit local attractions include Ah Ma House, a place to reminisce about your childhood home and rediscover your favorite childhood snacks and toys. They also sell Kuih Kapit, traditionally made over charcoal fire. Being a fishing village, there is an abundance of seafood restaurants around town like Sekinchan Kayapo, where you can enjoy affordable and delicious fresh-off-the-boat seafood. For mango lovers, check out Mango King for locally grown sweet mangoes and refreshing mango smoothies.

Sekinchan is also one of the main “rice bowls” of Malaysia. Best time to visit the lush green paddy fields is during pre-harvest season between March to April or September to October.

Domenic Fuda, HLB’s Group Managing Director and CEO said, “As a community bank, we see ourselves as the catalyst for positive change whether it’s in digital payments, online banking or sustainability in general. An ESG commitment of ours is closing the digital gap between urban and non-urban areas, ensuring all communities benefit from digital and financial inclusivity, which is key to fostering progress and development in the country.”

“We have seen how cashless payments can increase sales for businesses, as customers are likely to spend more without worrying about cash in hand or looking for an ATM. We hope that now, with the added convenience of being cashless-enabled, it will rejuvenate domestic tourism, entice foreigners to visit and provide an opportunity to expand the business via eCommerce,” added Fuda.

