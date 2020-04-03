‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Shares Show’s Trent Reznor-Approved, Jazzy, Nine Inch Nails Cover

CultureWritten by Laura English on April 3, 2020

Schitt’s Creek creator and star, Dan Levy has shared a never before seen cut of the Jazzagals covering Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Closer’ on Twitter. And, according to Levy, Trent Reznor himself approved it for release.

Schitt’s Creek fans were blessed with a joke in last year’s season five, where Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) is conducting her Jazzagals group. She makes a joke implying that they’ve just finished up a rendition of ‘Closer’.

“Ronnie, gentle reminder, the line has been changed to I want to KISS you like an animal,” says Moira.

Turns out, they actually did record the cover, as revealed by Levy. Sharing the clip via Twitter, Levy said, “Because it’s friday night and nothing says friday night quite like the never-before-seen footage of the Jazzagals @nineinchnails medley! Big thank you to @trent_reznor for everything he’s ever done AND for this special little moment.”

“Also, if my memory serves me, Catherine arranged this herself,” he added.

You can watch it below.

The Schitt’s Creek cast are raising money via GoFundMe for Food Bank and Feeding America through Instagram lives.