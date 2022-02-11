Schneider Electric achieves outstanding performance in four corporate sustainability ratings212572-212558_new_SE.jpeg

- Strong and
consistent performance running for over a decade
- ESG recognition
in line with company’s sustainable business growth ambitions
HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 11 February 2022 – Schneider
Electric, the leader in the digital
transformation of energy management and automation, has delivered yet another
strong year of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance based on
2021 ratings from independent and renowned corporate sustainability experts.
Schneider Electric uses the
annual ratings from four key external indexes: CDP Climate Change, Dow Jones
Sustainability World Index (DJSI), EcoVadis, and Vigeo Eiris, to grant shares
to executives, senior management, leaders and talented employees determined as
part of the Schneider Sustainability External & Relative Index (SSERI) long-term rewards scheme.
“Motivating employees with
sustainability targets based on external assessments is a necessity for any
organization serious about driving and delivering positive impact, said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy &
Sustainability Officer, “Rewarding people based on extra-financial
performance is not only an encouragement, it’s a commitment to walk the talk.”
Schneider Electric’s 2021 performance in the following
ESG ratings underlines its long-standing sustainability leadership:
11th consecutive year on CDP’s Climate Change A list
–
Schneider Electric is among
just 200 Climate Change A list companies out of 13,000+ companies assessed by
CDP, and the only one in its sector to achieve this 11 years running
–
Schneider Electric is
recognized for its commitment to measure and disclose the progress made on its carbon pledge
11th
consecutive year on the Dow
Jones Sustainability World Index
–
Schneider Electric listed
among 322 companies, based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability
Assessment
–
Schneider Electric scored
86/100, compared to an industry average of 28/100
Top rating from EcoVadis
–
Schneider Electric remains in
the top 1% of the 85,000 corporates assessed
–
Schneider Electric’s very
high score (90/100) for sustainable procurement recognizes its ambitious supply
chain decarbonization practices, including The Zero Carbon Project launched
in 2021
#1 in its sector on
the Vigeo
Eiris index
–
Schneider Electric ranked
first in the Electronic Components & Equipment sector in Europe
–
With a score of 71/100 ─ a
five-point increase from the previous year, confirming inclusion in the
Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Europe 120, Eurozone 120 and France 20 indices
“Achieving excellent ESG ratings across CDP, Vigeo Eiris,
EcoVadis and DJSI in the same year is as difficult as staying at the top of
these listings for over a decade,” commented Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice-President Sustainable Development. “I’m
immensely proud of our teams and our work, but also very confident that we will
deliver on our long-term sustainability targets.”
Schneider Electric has been accelerating its own sustainability efforts since the start of 2021 despite the pandemic. It has
also reinforced its sustainability consulting business to support more partners and customers on their own sustainable
transformation.
This dual sustainability strategy underpins the growth
ambitions recently shared with investors during Schneider Electric’s Capital Markets Day 2021. Outstanding ESG performance substantiates the Group’s strong growth
ambitions relating to sustainability.