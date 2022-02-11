Schneider Electric achieves outstanding performance in four corporate sustainability ratings212572-212558_new_SE.jpeg

Strong and

consistent performance running for over a decade

ESG recognition

in line with company’s sustainable business growth ambitions

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 11 February 2022 – Schneider

Electric, the leader in the digital

transformation of energy management and automation, has delivered yet another

strong year of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance based on

2021 ratings from independent and renowned corporate sustainability experts.

Schneider Electric uses the

annual ratings from four key external indexes: CDP Climate Change, Dow Jones

Sustainability World Index (DJSI), EcoVadis, and Vigeo Eiris, to grant shares

to executives, senior management, leaders and talented employees determined as

part of the Schneider Sustainability External & Relative Index (SSERI) long-term rewards scheme.

“Motivating employees with

sustainability targets based on external assessments is a necessity for any

organization serious about driving and delivering positive impact, said Olivier Blum, Chief Strategy &

Sustainability Officer, “Rewarding people based on extra-financial

performance is not only an encouragement, it’s a commitment to walk the talk.”

Schneider Electric’s 2021 performance in the following

ESG ratings underlines its long-standing sustainability leadership:

11th consecutive year on CDP’s Climate Change A list

–

Schneider Electric is among

just 200 Climate Change A list companies out of 13,000+ companies assessed by

CDP, and the only one in its sector to achieve this 11 years running

–

Schneider Electric is

recognized for its commitment to measure and disclose the progress made on its carbon pledge

11th

consecutive year on the Dow

Jones Sustainability World Index

–

Schneider Electric listed

among 322 companies, based on S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability

Assessment

–

Schneider Electric scored

86/100, compared to an industry average of 28/100

Top rating from EcoVadis

–

Schneider Electric remains in

the top 1% of the 85,000 corporates assessed

–

Schneider Electric’s very

high score (90/100) for sustainable procurement recognizes its ambitious supply

chain decarbonization practices, including The Zero Carbon Project launched

in 2021

#1 in its sector on

the Vigeo

Eiris index

–

Schneider Electric ranked

first in the Electronic Components & Equipment sector in Europe

–

With a score of 71/100 ─ a

five-point increase from the previous year, confirming inclusion in the

Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Europe 120, Eurozone 120 and France 20 indices

“Achieving excellent ESG ratings across CDP, Vigeo Eiris,

EcoVadis and DJSI in the same year is as difficult as staying at the top of

these listings for over a decade,” commented Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice-President Sustainable Development. “I’m

immensely proud of our teams and our work, but also very confident that we will

deliver on our long-term sustainability targets.”

Schneider Electric has been accelerating its own sustainability efforts since the start of 2021 despite the pandemic. It has

also reinforced its sustainability consulting business to support more partners and customers on their own sustainable

transformation.

This dual sustainability strategy underpins the growth

ambitions recently shared with investors during Schneider Electric’s Capital Markets Day 2021. Outstanding ESG performance substantiates the Group’s strong growth

ambitions relating to sustainability.