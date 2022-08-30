Schneider Electric and THEi Sign MoU to Nurture Engineering Students to Accelerate Digital and Sustainable Transformationsch.JPG

Schneider Electric equips students to become future-ready with the digital and sustainable mindset to tackle challenges brought by evolving trends, paving the way for the next

The collaboration comprises trainings and sharings from Schneider Electric experts, sponsorship, internship and job opportunities, to cultivate more engineering talents to build a more sustainable city, especially in the data center segment

The collaboration is a showcase of Schneider Electric sustainability commitments in Hong Kong to harness the power of the young generation by fostering learning, upskilling and development with more opportunities for the next generation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 August 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi), a member institute of the Vocational Training Council (VTC), signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nurturing young engineering talents for the ongoing digital and sustainable transformation development of Hong Kong.

Mr Steven Lee, Director, Secure Power, Schneider Electric Hong Kong (second from left) and Professor Pun Kwok Leung, Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (second from right), signed the MoU, witnessed by Mr Jonathan Chiu, President, Schneider Electric Hong Kong (left) and Professor Christina Hong, President, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (right).

According to Arizton, the Hong Kong data center market is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% during 2022-2027. The rise in data center demand comes as the Hong Kong government ramps up its digital capabilities through investment in the 5G network, cloud computing, big data analytics technologies and more.

“This is a timely collaboration between Schneider Electric and THEi for development in the engineering field in order to support the rapid and imminent growth of the data center industry in Hong Kong. With this collaboration, we will work on various engineering program enhancements, researches and development projects with support of Schneider Electric’s expertise. Hopefully, together we can groom the young generation in Hong Kong to be the future stakeholders of this pillar industry and drive strong ongoing growth of the data center industry,” says Professor Pun Kwok Leung, Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology, Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong.

In line with Schneider Electric’s 2021-2025 local sustainability commitments , Schneider Electric has been dedicated to fostering learning, upskilling and development of the next generations, paving the way by sharing its passions and expertise in efficiency and sustainability with THEi students, with the goal of expanding opportunities and careers to accelerate digital and sustainable transformation in the future.

“Schneider Electric’s partnership with THEi is a solid footprint of our commitment to turning Hong Kong’s young generation in the engineering field into engineers of the future, who will shape how we live, work and play in the future era,” says Mr Steven Lee, Director, Secure Power, Schneider Electric Hong Kong “As digitization accelerates, the unprecedented demand for talented individuals has reminded Schneider Electric the significance of grooming talents, for now and for the future. We look forward to working closely together with THEi to attract, develop and nurture more young engineering talents to support the sustainable growth of the industry as a whole.”

Under this collaboration, Schneider Electric and THEi will work closely to foster engineering education in the institute by offering training support, internship and job opportunities to students, sponsorships of state-of-the-art products and solutions to facilitate learning, as well as conducting researches. Through the collaboration with THEi, it is expected to nurture approximately 200 engineer talents annually to be empowered to become a member of the data center business, which will also help Schneider Electric to accelerate its sustainability commitments.

