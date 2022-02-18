Schneider Electric recognized as a Leader in the independent research firm report: Green Quadrant: IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022verdantix-1.jpg

- Schneider Electric recognized for the market-leading IoT
capabilities for sustainability and Smart Buildings advancements especially in
energy management, reporting, predictive maintenance, and retail portfolio
management.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy
management and automation, named the world’s most sustainable
corporation in 2021, has been recognized as a leader in independent
research firm Verdantix’s latest
report, Green Quadrant: IoT
Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022. Supporting this
leader positioning includes a top score in sustainability through the superior
collection and management of ESG data as companies around the world continue to
rely on Schneider Electric’s expertise.
Currently producing 40% of global
emissions, Schneider Electric recognizes that buildings
provide some of the greatest opportunity for sustainability and potential
impact in combating climate change. With market-leading sustainability management,
The EcoStruxure™ Building, an open innovation platform, continues to be a match
for the most progressive businesses pursuing ambitious sustainability goals by
delivering a full breadth of building solutions that span from connected
products to edge control and are further enhanced with applications, analytics,
and services.
Considering all supplier offerings assessed in the
analysis of IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings, Dayann Charles from Verdantix
stated, “We believe Schneider Electric should be shortlisted by firms managing
a diverse mix of building assets, retail organizations, and facilities services
firms looking to deliver higher value maintenance management.”
“Given Schneider Electric’s market-leading IoT capabilities for sustainability,
businesses with a strong ESG agenda should also consider leveraging Schneider
Electric, particularly EcoStruxure Resource Advisor, to support the pursuit of
ambitious sustainability goals,” added Dayann Charles.
Schneider Electric is
dedicated to bringing together leading minds in the smart buildings space. With
the aim of helping building owners, operators and investors exceed their
sustainability goals, Schneider Electric partners with other innovators in the
industry, including Planon. Together, Schneider Electric and Planon are
creating the next generation of smart building portfolio management solutions,
augmenting business processes with intelligent building systems. Having
met the majority of buyer needs, Planon was also featured in Verdantix
leaders’ quadrant. By combining our expertise our solutions drive operational
sustainability, improve asset value, and simplify compliance.
“We’re
honored to have been deemed again a Leader in Green Quadrant: IoT Platforms for
Smart Buildings by Verdantix in 2022,” said Manish Kumar, SVP of Digital
Buildings. “The EcoStruxure Building Advisor helps customers around the globe
modernize and future proof their buildings and deliver strategic objectives of
building de-carbonization, occupant well-being, efficient operations, and
enhanced resiliency. With the help of market or location-based emissions
summaries that are able to be adjusted as new requirements are set, we are
making a lasting impact on realizing net zero goals for our customers across
the world.”
Results
of Green Quadrant Analysis
Using its
proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix assessed Schneider Electric’s
IoT offerings that are used in approximately
250,000 buildings across more than 10,000 customers. Based on the Green
Quadrant analysis, Verdantix identified four key strengths in Schneider
Electric Advisor offerings, including the following:
- Comprehensive energy management,
spanning power consumption, and generation assets: EcoStruxure Resource
Advisor was recognized for its ability to
empower
portfolio managers to monitor energy across portfolios of any size and create
energy forecast models. The EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor optimizes the
performance of microgrids using machine learning, providing better insight into
power consumption to make impactful changes to both occupant comfort along with
overall sustainability.
- Sustainability and carbon
reporting:
EcoStruxure Resource Advisor also was well scored for its strong sustainability
solutions, including providing emissions data and carbon reporting through
sustainability dashboards. Users closely track their sustainability performance
against their target goals, such as Scope 3 GHG emissions or Science Based
Targets initiative (SBTi) goals. Even as requirements of sustainability change
and advance, CarbonMaps is a future-proof solution to providing carbon data
management reports.
- Predictive
maintenance for assets: EcoStruxure
Building Advisor’s comprehensive asset monitoring and predictive maintenance
analyzes energy consumption, HVAC performance, continuous fault detection, and
diagnostics to drive energy savings. This technology leverages digital twin
models of 22 types of building assets and anonymously compares over 200,000 pieces of equipment to ensure lower usage and ensure the
longevity of building equipment and technology.
- Retail portfolio management:
EcoStruxure Integrated Retail Management provides portfolio managers with both
global and granular views of metrics, like footfall, conditions, and energy
consumption, to remotely manage and track their retail sites. The insight
provided allows retailers to make more impactful choices around technology and
equipment choices. According to Verdantix analysis, the software is “one of the
very few IoT offerings in this study dedicated to retail – to manage locations
centrally. The solution allows portfolio managers to gain a global perspective
of all their stores, as well as track and manage these at a more granular level.
(…) The solution has already been deployed by a leading fast food restaurant
chain and a household goods retailer.”
The report
includes analysis of eight Schneider Electric products: EcoStruxure
Building Advisor for facilities and energy management; EcoStruxure
Microgrid Advisor for control of on-site energy resources and loads; EcoStruxure
Resource Advisor energy and sustainability data platform; the EcoStruxure
Engage Enterprise mobile application for occupant engagement; and the EcoStruxure
for Retail Integrated Management Platform for retail customers, EcoStruxure
Asset Advisor for electrical distribution, and EcoStruxure Security
Expert for access control. Also included in the analysis are Planon
Workplace Insights and The Smart Building Edition from Planon.
For more information on Schneider Electric and its
EcoStruxure products, please visit www.se.com.