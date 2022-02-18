Schneider Electric recognized as a Leader in the independent research firm report: Green Quadrant: IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022verdantix-1.jpg

Schneider Electric recognized for the market-leading IoT

capabilities for sustainability and Smart Buildings advancements especially in

energy management, reporting, predictive maintenance, and retail portfolio

management.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 February 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy

management and automation, named the world’s most sustainable

corporation in 2021, has been recognized as a leader in independent

research firm Verdantix’s latest

report, Green Quadrant: IoT

Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022. Supporting this

leader positioning includes a top score in sustainability through the superior

collection and management of ESG data as companies around the world continue to

rely on Schneider Electric’s expertise.

Currently producing 40% of global

emissions, Schneider Electric recognizes that buildings

provide some of the greatest opportunity for sustainability and potential

impact in combating climate change. With market-leading sustainability management,

The EcoStruxure™ Building, an open innovation platform, continues to be a match

for the most progressive businesses pursuing ambitious sustainability goals by

delivering a full breadth of building solutions that span from connected

products to edge control and are further enhanced with applications, analytics,

and services.

Considering all supplier offerings assessed in the

analysis of IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings, Dayann Charles from Verdantix

stated, “We believe Schneider Electric should be shortlisted by firms managing

a diverse mix of building assets, retail organizations, and facilities services

firms looking to deliver higher value maintenance management.”

“Given Schneider Electric’s market-leading IoT capabilities for sustainability,

businesses with a strong ESG agenda should also consider leveraging Schneider

Electric, particularly EcoStruxure Resource Advisor, to support the pursuit of

ambitious sustainability goals,” added Dayann Charles.

Schneider Electric is

dedicated to bringing together leading minds in the smart buildings space. With

the aim of helping building owners, operators and investors exceed their

sustainability goals, Schneider Electric partners with other innovators in the

industry, including Planon. Together, Schneider Electric and Planon are

creating the next generation of smart building portfolio management solutions,

augmenting business processes with intelligent building systems. Having

met the majority of buyer needs, Planon was also featured in Verdantix

leaders’ quadrant. By combining our expertise our solutions drive operational

sustainability, improve asset value, and simplify compliance.

“We’re

honored to have been deemed again a Leader in Green Quadrant: IoT Platforms for

Smart Buildings by Verdantix in 2022,” said Manish Kumar, SVP of Digital

Buildings. “The EcoStruxure Building Advisor helps customers around the globe

modernize and future proof their buildings and deliver strategic objectives of

building de-carbonization, occupant well-being, efficient operations, and

enhanced resiliency. With the help of market or location-based emissions

summaries that are able to be adjusted as new requirements are set, we are

making a lasting impact on realizing net zero goals for our customers across

the world.”

Results

of Green Quadrant Analysis

Using its

proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix assessed Schneider Electric’s

IoT offerings that are used in approximately

250,000 buildings across more than 10,000 customers. Based on the Green

Quadrant analysis, Verdantix identified four key strengths in Schneider

Electric Advisor offerings, including the following:

Comprehensive energy management,

spanning power consumption, and generation assets: EcoStruxure Resource

Advisor was recognized for its ability to

empower

portfolio managers to monitor energy across portfolios of any size and create

energy forecast models. The EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor optimizes the

performance of microgrids using machine learning, providing better insight into

power consumption to make impactful changes to both occupant comfort along with

overall sustainability.

reporting:

EcoStruxure Resource Advisor also was well scored for its strong sustainability

solutions, including providing emissions data and carbon reporting through

sustainability dashboards. Users closely track their sustainability performance

against their target goals, such as Scope 3 GHG emissions or Science Based

Targets initiative (SBTi) goals. Even as requirements of sustainability change

and advance, CarbonMaps is a future-proof solution to providing carbon data

management reports.

maintenance for assets: EcoStruxure

Building Advisor’s comprehensive asset monitoring and predictive maintenance

analyzes energy consumption, HVAC performance, continuous fault detection, and

diagnostics to drive energy savings. This technology leverages digital twin

models of 22 types of building assets and anonymously compares over 200,000 pieces of equipment to ensure lower usage and ensure the

longevity of building equipment and technology.

EcoStruxure Integrated Retail Management provides portfolio managers with both

global and granular views of metrics, like footfall, conditions, and energy

consumption, to remotely manage and track their retail sites. The insight

provided allows retailers to make more impactful choices around technology and

equipment choices. According to Verdantix analysis, the software is “one of the

very few IoT offerings in this study dedicated to retail – to manage locations

centrally. The solution allows portfolio managers to gain a global perspective

of all their stores, as well as track and manage these at a more granular level.

(…) The solution has already been deployed by a leading fast food restaurant

chain and a household goods retailer.”

The report

includes analysis of eight Schneider Electric products: EcoStruxure

Building Advisor for facilities and energy management; EcoStruxure

Microgrid Advisor for control of on-site energy resources and loads; EcoStruxure

Resource Advisor energy and sustainability data platform; the EcoStruxure

Engage Enterprise mobile application for occupant engagement; and the EcoStruxure

for Retail Integrated Management Platform for retail customers, EcoStruxure

Asset Advisor for electrical distribution, and EcoStruxure Security

Expert for access control. Also included in the analysis are Planon

Workplace Insights and The Smart Building Edition from Planon.

For more information on Schneider Electric and its

EcoStruxure products, please visit www.se.com.