Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Advisor Wins FacilitiesNet.com Vision Award for Analytics & Management Softwarelogo-.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 September 2021 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced its recognition in the FacilitiesNet.com Vision Awards. In a year of record-breaking Vision Awards entries, an independent panel of judges chose Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Advisor as a winner in the Analytics & Management Software category.

Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Advisor is a suite of analytic monitoring services that unlocks operational performance and remote maintenance of buildings. The solution provides actionable insights into a building’s operations and identifies areas of improvement and faults to help optimize a building’s inefficiencies.

FacilitiesNet.com is the digital home for readers of Building Operating Management and Facility Maintenance Decisions magazines visited by an average of 135,000 facility professionals a month ranging from building owners, facility executives, operation heads, maintenance engineers.

The Vision Awards honor innovation and excellence in products contributing to the efficient, profitable operations and management of institutional and commercial buildings in the United States

“We are honored to be recognized by FacilitiesNet in its 2021 awards program,” said Manish Kumar, SVP of Digital Buildings, Schneider Electric. “EcoStruxure Building Advisor leverages the latest technological advancements, ensuring facilities and building managers are equipped with the most innovative tools to better enhance their buildings’ operations. There has never been a more critical time to invest in building management as mounting regulatory, energy and occupant well-being pressures push building efficiency and resiliency to the forefront.”

Kumar continued, “With the implementation of EcoStruxure Building Advisor, facilities and building managers can shift from the conventional approach of reactive, scheduled, and on-site maintenance to a more efficient and effective approach of leveraging remote, automated, continuous monitoring, and condition-based maintenance. Enterprise customers and those with multiple buildings with diverse BMS systems have particularly benefited from the open, BMS agnostic, digital twin technology and global outreach of Schneider Electric to standardize facility operations and maintenance with EcoStruxure Building Advisor.”

With EcoStruxure Building Advisor, building managers are able to respond more proactively with data-driven decisions to reduce maintenance costs, improve asset value, increase occupant satisfaction, and create more sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. Based on customer results, Schneider Electric has reported a 20% reduction in energy cost to organizations leveraging EcoStruxure Building Advisor, achieving over EUR$20 million (HK$200 million) in cost avoidance attributable to energy savings and reducing unplanned maintenance costs.

In addition to these cost savings, EcoStruxure Building Advisor also provides:

More accurate analysis, diagnoses, and recommendations: Using a Digital Twin approach for HVAC Equipment & Systems makes the accuracy of analysis, detailed diagnosis, and recommendation of corrective actions far superior when compared to human skill-based or rules-based software. This Digital Twin is continuously improved based on information from 200,000 HVAC equipment connected in eight different building categories across 20 countries.

Increased efficiency and productivity: Leveraging a hybrid delivery model of remote HVAC experts and local execution teams, EcoStruxure Building Advisor has enabled completion of over 16,000 tasks, which has saved approximately 260,000 hours of on-site service engineer time to detect, diagnose and create a maintenance ticket.

Improved tenant satisfaction: EcoStruxure Building Advisor helps achieve compliance to ISO50001 standards or sustainability goals based on energy efficiency improvements, improving indoor air quality to make buildings healthier for occupants in the building.

Organizations across the world and buildings in life-sciences, healthcare, universities, offices, airports, stadiums use Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Advisor to ensure facilities and buildings are safe, reliable, energy-efficient, and sustainable. Boston Scientific, University of Iowa, among many others, have achieved success to meet sustainability goals, claim utility incentives, and improve indoor air quality creating healthier buildings for occupants.

