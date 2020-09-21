School enrollment rate very encouraging – DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The number of enrollees in public and private schools has been very inspiring and encouraging, two weeks before the start of academic year 2020-21, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

In an online briefing, Briones said there are now 24,536,403 enrollees in public and private schools as of September 21, exactly two weeks before classes begin on October 5.

Briones said this is already 88.35 percent of the number of enrollees compared to last year.

Based on DepEd data, 22.36 million students enrolled in public schools and institutions. This is equivalent to 99.05 percent of the students enrolled in public schools for the school year 2019 to 2020, said Briones.

Meanwhile, 2.12 million students enrolled in private schools or 49.3 percent of students in private schools enrolled last year.

These data from DepEd cover those enrolled in kindergarten, elementary, junior high school, senior high school, learners with disabilities, and the alternative learning system.

“‘Yan ang ating status ng enrollment, very inspiring, very encouraging,” said Briones.

“May nagtatanong ang iba, ba’t ba tayo nagbubukas ng school ngayon? Well ang sagot ko nyan, you already have 24.5 million learners who expect to be going to school by October 5 and we have a lot of catching up to do,” she added.

Classes for school year 2020-2021 will begin on October 5, 2020 after it was moved from its initial schedule of August 24 as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

