School Holiday Excitement with DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

Make the most of the school holidays with fun and excitement at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the start of the holiday season, families are on the lookout for rest and relaxation while still having that spark of adventure. At DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, guests can stay in one of the 294 rooms at the beachfront resort that overlooks the Straits of Malacca and experience a holiday getaway that fuses both fun and relaxation for lasting memories.

“DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is the premier destination for any family looking to reconnect and have fun. The DoubleTree experience is synonymous with hospitality and we guarantee that every guest, young and old, will find something for themselves here. Kids and young adults, especially, will find a plethora of activities to satisfy their energy,” said Sugumaran Ramachandran, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort.

Families spending their holidays at Damai Laut are only minutes away from white beaches with views of Pangkor Island, where the resort fuses a vibrant balance of relaxation and adventure. Guests also get to enjoy activities such as snorkeling, diving, banana boating and fishing, while the resort’s private beach provides an escape from life’s hustle and bustle. Guests can also look forward to relaxing at the outdoor pool or unwinding at the spa while their little ones have fun at the kids’ club and a mini waterpark. With an 18-hole golf course just five minutes away from the resort, golf enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a game or two at leisure.

Dining options include Makan Kitchen, an all-day dining restaurant known for its diverse menu and local specialties. Guests can also look forward to delectable meat and seafood specialties at steamboat restaurant, Hotpot, or unwind with a cup of freshly brewed coffee or a pot of tea and a selection of light sandwiches at Axis Lounge.

MODERN AMENITIES & FACILITIES

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort boasts 294 digital key-enabled guest rooms fitted with private balconies with views of the sea or forest. The rooms also include a mini-fridge, high-definition television, and high-speed internet access. Guests seeking exercise or relaxation have various options, including a spa and fitness center.

Featuring over 1,400 square meters of meeting space, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is an ideal venue for weddings, business meetings, and other social gatherings. The exceptional pillar-less Damai Ballroom with dedicated LED screens, measuring 885 square meters, can accommodate up to 1,000 guests in a theatre setting. The other six flexible meeting and conference rooms are equipped with advanced audio-visual and technical facilities, high-speed internet, quality catering services, and plenty of natural light.

DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is also part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Members who book directly through the preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Hilton Honors Points and money to book a stay, free standard Wi-Fi and an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

Room prices start from RM450. DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is located at Jalan Damai Laut, 32200 Lumut, Perak, Malaysia. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.damailautresort.doubletreebyhilton.com or call +605 5684 3333.

