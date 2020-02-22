School principal dead in Albay motorcycle crash

LEGAZPI CITY –– A 52-year-old public school principal died on Friday after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by another motorcycle in Guinobatan town in Albay province, a police report said on Saturday.

Danilo Ortega was on board his motorcycle negotiating the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Travesia at 3:10 p.m. when another motorcycle driven by a still-unidentified person overtook and sideswiped his vehicle, Police Captain Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said.

The suspect’s motorcycle dragged Ortega’s motorcycle, which crashed at an Aluminum Fuso truck van parked on the roadside.

The suspect immediately fled.

Ortega died while being taken to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital here./lzb

