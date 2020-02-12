School security guard fired after 6-year-old girl says he threw her into wall

A security guard was terminated after he threw a 6-year-old girl into a wall at an elementary school in Ohio, USA.

Following the incident, Kaeyona Wilkins suddenly started vomiting in her mother’s car on their way home, Fox-affliate WJW reported yesterday, Feb. 11.

Her mother, Keshia Wilkins, only discovered what happened at little Kaeyona’s school when the child said her stomach was still hurting. After Keshia asked what she meant, Kaeyona said a security guard had thrown her into a wall.

After hearing her daughter’s story, Keshia immediately took her to a hospital for check-up of her injuries. According to the report, doctors found out that Kaeyona had bruises that were consistent with her account.

“Her arms were red. She had bruising on her arms and her abdomen was sore,” the mother was quoted as saying. “He grabbed her like a sack of potatoes.”

The Canton City School District later confirmed the child’s story as well. In a letter obtained by the news outlet, the district stated that a male security staff member “admitted [to] picking up and carrying” the girl. However, he explained that he was simply trying to stop Kaeyona from running outside.

However, Keshia did not believe her child was trying to exit the building, saying Kaeyona was heading to the gymnasium for breaktime with friends.

Meanwhile, six employees who witnessed the incident stated that the guard was “yelling and rough-handling” the student. They added that the student developed red marks on her body and was “scared and shaking” due to the man.

The school district’s business manager, Tad Ellsworth, fired the guard after reviewing information regarding the event, as per report. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The security employee was charged with malfeasance of duty and use of excessive force. The Wilkins family also wants him to be charged with assault.

“I feel charges need to be pressed,” Kaeyona’s dad, Quan, said in the report. “This is my daughter, at the end of the day who is going to speak for her?” Ryan Arcadio /ra

