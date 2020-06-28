“SCHOOL THROWBACK! Darren Espanto opens up about the challenge of schooling”

Life hurdles can sometimes get in the way, but achieving your dreams always requires perseverance and hard work.

Such is the case for Darren Espanto, who, before graduating as a senior student, had to strive to work hard in school while honing his craft at the same time.

Photo from Instagram (darrenespanto)

After graduating, Darren brought with him an important realization. “Hindi excuse ‘yung pagiging sobrang busy. If you really want it, there’s really a way para magawa. At posible talaga matapos ang studies mo habang nasa showbiz ko. It’s definitely a priority of mine, ‘yung studies ko. I want to keep pursuing it din.”