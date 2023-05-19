School’s Out! Slide Into A World of Fun at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Connecting rooms, poolside kids activities and delicious pizza and cookie-making await families

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru sets the stage for an extraordinary family staycation this school holiday with a myriad of captivating activities and exceptional amenities. Designed exclusively for families seeking a memorable getaway, the hotel promises treasured experiences for children and adults alike. With a warm signature DoubleTree cookie welcome at check-in, get ready for a family fun-cation.



Family fun just got better with family focused experiences at Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru

Cookie Baking or Cupcake Decorating Classes for Kids

From Monday to Friday, between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, children can unleash their creativity in fun-filled cookie baking or cup cake decorating sessions. Led by expert pastry chefs, these hands-on classes provide an opportunity for kids to embrace their creative side and learn about the art of culinary craftsmanship.

Make Your Own Pizza @Tosca

Daily, during lunch and dinner hours, young aspiring chefs can roll up their sleeves and make their very own pizzas at Tosca restaurant. Guided by skilled chefs, children will discover the joy of creating their customized culinary masterpieces.

Kids Activities @ Poolside

Every day, children can enjoy an array of exciting activities at the poolside. From thrilling mini-games to engaging entertainment, the hotel ensures a fun-filled atmosphere for kids to splash, play, and make lasting memories.

Lucky Draw “Wheel of Fortune” Spin

Guests have the chance to win fabulous prizes through the hotel’s daily lucky draw. Spin the “Wheel of Fortune” and stand a chance to win exciting rewards such as dining vouchers, DoubleTree Signature Cookies, and more.

Shuttle Service to Mid Valley Southkey & JPO

Embark on a shopping spree at Mid Valley Southkey and JPO (Johor Premium Outlets) with the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service. Guests can enjoy daily trips to these shopping havens, providing the perfect opportunity for retail therapy and exploration.

Confirmed Connecting Rooms

For families looking to stay together, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru offers confirmed connecting rooms. This ensures a comfortable and convenient experience for parents and children during their staycation.

Makan Kitchen Family Bonanza Package

Indulge in a delectable feast with the Makan Kitchen Family Bonanza Package. Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat buffet with an exclusive discount of up to 13% off, making it the perfect culinary treat for the entire family.

Celebrate Your Birthday with Us!

Discover our exclusive birthday package available across all outlets in the hotel. Whether it’s a grand celebration or an intimate gathering, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru ensures a memorable experience.

Doubletree by Hilton Johor Bahru is off Highway 1 in the central business district and situated less than a kilometer from City Square Mall and Mid Valley Southkey Mall is seven km away, and Aeon Mall and Toppen Shopping Centre are 15 km. Enjoy an array of dining options at hotel, from local fairs at Makan Kitchen, exquisite hi-tea and artisan coffee at Axis Lounge and Italian flavours at Tosca Trattoria.

Unleash the joy of a remarkable family getaway this school holiday with stays from RM 378++ per room per night. Book your getaway at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru today! For enquiries or reservations, please call us at +607 268 6868 or email us at JHBDT_RES@hilton.com.