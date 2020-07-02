Scott Aukerman & Parks & Rec’s Adam Scott Are Launching A Red Hot Chili Peppers Podcast

Parks and Rec’s Adam Scott and Comedy Bang Bang’s Scott Aukerman have started a Red Hot Chili Peppers podcast. It’s not the pair’s first venture into band-themed poddies. They’ve previously released podcasts on R.E.M. and U2.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers podcast though will chronicle the band’s history, with the first episode all about RHCP’s self-titled debut album and their second album Freaky Styley.

The series is called R U Talkin’ RHCP RE: Me?. Aukerman says it’s, “the comprehensive and encyclopaedic compendium of all things Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

You can find the first ep of the Red Hot Chili Peppers podcast below, but strap in because it’s nearly two hours long.

Red Hot Chili Peppers reunited with their old-now-rejoined guitarist, John Frusciante for a small, private set back in February. While RHCP’s Flea joined Bright Eyes on recent single ‘One And Done’.