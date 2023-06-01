Scott Darlow Recruits The Jezabels’ Hayley Mary for New Single, Announces Tour Dates

Yorta Yorta artist Scott Darlow has tapped The Jezabel’s frontwoman and solo artist Hayley Mary for a new track called ‘Deadly Heart’. The song is the title track of Darlow’s upcoming album, which will land on Friday, 27th October.

Alongside this news, Darlow has announced a string of tour dates throughout winter and October, beginning with a set at Treaty Day Out on Saturday, 3rd June and finishing at the Corner Hotel in Richmond on Saturday, 28th October.

Scott Darlow & Hayley Mary: ‘Deadly Heart’

[embedded content]

“Deadly Heart is something I tried to write that’s parallel and horizontal simultaneously,” Darlow reflects in a statement. “On the one hand, it’s about a couple just trying to stay together. But it’s also about a nation that’s trying to come together. I wrote it through the pandemic, about us as a nation continuing to journey together and listen to each other. To sit and listen to each other’s stories, so they can become our stories.”

Speaking further, Darlow says he is simply “trying to be the best version of myself that I can be every day”. “Every day I get up and I want to make a difference for Aboriginal people in everything that I do,” Darlow says.

“I know that sounds cliched, but it’s just the truth of it. What can I do next week to make a difference? If I can do that through my music and someone takes away a better understanding of what I’m trying to get across, that’s what it’s about for me.”

Deadly Heart follows Darlow’s 2016 album Sorry, and it’ll be his first release on Reclusive Records, the label started by the late Michael Gudinski.

Saturday, 3rd Jun – Treaty Day Out, Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Tickets

Saturday, 26th Aug – Universal Bar, Perth, WA

Tickets

Friday, 13th Oct – Vinnies Dive Bar, Southport, QLD

Tickets

Saturday, 14th Oct – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets

Saturday, 21st Oct – Vanguard, Sydney, NSW

Tickets

Saturday, 28th Oct – Corner Hotel, Richmond, VIC

Tickets

