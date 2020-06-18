Scott Morrison expected to announce a relief package for Australian arts industry

Photo: Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is reportedly expected to announce a support package for the Australian arts industry after the coronavirus pandemic has left its various sectors completely decimated.

This comes after the talks Scott Morrison has had with representatives of the entertainment sector, with the expenditure review committee of cabinet expected sign off on the support package, as reported by The Guardian.

The Guardian also report that this package is likely to include “assistance with startup costs to help artists resume touring as public health restrictions ease, and a dedicated grants fund to help entertainment businesses replenish their capital after the economic devastation created by Covid-19.”

“I’ve just met from groups in the entertainment industry and they were doing things very tough and they will endure challenges longer than most,” Morrison said earlier today in a press conference.

These discussions reportedly included, but weren’t limited to, “the ability to move in and out of Australia… about tours and promotions and artists.”

Some of those in talks with Morrison on Thursday, 18th June were arts Minister, Paul Fletcher, the heads of various companies in the industry, including Australian Recording Industry Association, the chief executive of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and artists like Guy Sebastian and Mark Vincent.