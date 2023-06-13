Scroll and Newman Capital to Co-Host the First ETH Hong Kong Event, Empowering Web3 Builders in the Fast-Growing APAC RegionColorful Modern Cyber Monday Facebook Post (1600 × 900 px).png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 June 2023 – Today, Scroll, a leading native zkEVM scaling solution for Ethereum, and Newman Capital, a Web3 technology venture capital firm, are thrilled to announce their partnership as co-hosts of the highly anticipated ETH Hong Kong event. Taking place in the third quarter of 2023, this event will be the first Ethereum community-owned gathering of its scale in the city.

“Hong Kong is renowned as a global business and financial center, serving as a critical link between the East and the West,” said Adrian Lai, Founder and Managing Partner of Newman Capital. “The city has attracted many founders and firms due to its access to capital markets, but there is more to be done at a grassroots level to foster local innovation and attract global talent. As a Hong Kong native, I am excited for Newman to play a role in nurturing builders, thereby establishing Hong Kong as a true global blockchain hub.”

According to statista.com, the market opportunity for blockchain applications in China is projected to reach almost US$9.7 billion by 2030. Hong Kong is strategically positioned to optimize its role as a gateway to China and the 520,000+ developers building technology applications.

Recognizing the growing demand for a platform that empowers and connects Web3 builders in Hong Kong and across the wider APAC region, ETH Hong Kong aims to create a collaborative environment to support the development of the Ethereum ecosystem with a strong focus on developer-driven content. By bringing together builders, investors, and industry leaders, the event will foster knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation within the Web3 space.

Sandy Peng, Co-founder of Scroll, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “As an active builder and contributor to Ethereum events around the world, we are thrilled to collaborate with a dedicated group to bring this transformative experience to Hong Kong. This vibrant city has always embraced growth and innovation, providing countless opportunities for forward-thinking entrepreneurs. By offering a platform for builders who share our vision of a decentralized future, we aim to empower developers in Hong Kong and the wider APAC region to seamlessly transition from Web2 to Web3, building applications on blockchains faster, scaling easily, and running applications on Ethereum.”