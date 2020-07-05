Seafarer is La Union town’s first COVID-19 patient

DAGUPAN CITY – A 35 year-old seafarer from Tubao, La Union tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Saturday.

In a statement, Tubao Mayor Jonalyn Fontanilla-Piayas said the patient was swab-tested in Pasay City on July 1. He is the first COVID-19 case in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Piayas ordered the lockdown of Purok 18 in Barangay Amallapay where the seafarer resides.

It was learned that he went to Pasay City on June 24 for a medical examination and secure documents for his possible deployment.

FEATURED STORIES

He returned to La Union and travelled back to Pasay City for the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR test.

The patient was admitted at the La Union Medical Center.

La Union has so far recorded 25 COVID-19 cases, with 18 recoveries and 1 death.

gsg

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ