Searefico Group: Donating ‘Unique’ Isolated Negative Pressure Rooms to fight against COVID-19

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On April 18, 2020, Searefico Group has donated the first Isolated Negative Pressure Room (INPR) to HCMC Department of Health. This donation is in line with the company’s 3 billion VND package funding for the COVID-19 prevention and control in Vietnam.



The first Isolated Negative Pressure Room by Searefico Group was handed over to HCMC Dept. of Health on April 8th.

Searefico states the Negative Pressure Room is a special product, unprecedented in the market, and made in a modular form with many flexible assembly solutions. The material is made of antibacterial panels PIR , PLC control and can monitor patients remotely. Industry 4.0 helps to integrate software to control parameters such as room pressure, ACH air changes into a smart phone.

After the success of this first Negative Pressure Room project, Searefico will continue manufacturing the remaining 2 negative pressure rooms to Danang and Hanoi.

According to Mr. Le Tan Phuoc, Searefico’s Chairman of the Board, the epidemic took place then businesses need to renew themselves. Although the epidemic has a major impact on businesses, it also creates many opportunities for businesses to adapt changes.

“I think Vietnamese people have a skill of overcoming difficulties. When facing difficulties, our people become more united. Also, if every citizen is an anti-epidemic soldier, then at Searefico, every employee is also a soldier in the battlefield of overcoming difficulties and creating new things to meet the demand of our society”, Mr. Phuoc said.

He also added that the difficulties of COVID-19 have also opened many new directions for the company in the field of green building materials, clean rooms, prefabricated houses, and mobile offices.

Sanyo (Suntec Engineering and Construction) Vietnam, a strategic partner of Searefico highly appreciates the new products. The company is expected to export to Japan market and other countries during this COVID-19 period.

Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for Searefico and other businesses but also gave Searefico the opportunity to learn new things, new thought, new mindset and also create a new trend/consumer behavior. Although the post epidemic scenario evolves according to the model U, V, L or W, Searefico will always think in time of “crisis” always presents “opportunity”, and the company is ready to make changes to respond.

