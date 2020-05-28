Seaweed Extract Offers Hope for Influenza A

CAMBRIDGE, Australia, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Australian scientists have revealed that a natural compound found in seaweed may reduce the effects of severe cases of Influenza A.

Fucoidan is a highly bioactive compound found naturally in brown seaweed and well known for its diverse therapeutic potential. Amongst other benefits, fucoidan is known for its effects on modulating inflammation and inhibiting certain viruses.

The new research involved studying the effect of fucoidan in mice that had been infected with Influenza A H1N1. The results demonstrated that mice that had consumed the fucoidan experienced a significant reduction in lung ‘consolidation’ – a common adverse effect of severe viral lung infections in which fluid fills the alveoli of the lungs and interferes with vital gas exchange. Recovery from this condition can be lengthy and may include permanent damage to lung tissue.

The study also showed that oral consumption of fucoidan resulted in a reduction in the clinical signs of Influenza A.

The fucoidan utilised in the study was Maritech(R) Undaria pinnatifida fucoidan manufactured by Australian biotechnology company Marinova Pty Ltd. Maritech(R) seaweed extracts are supplied directly to leading pharmaceutical and nutritional companies for inclusion in a range of human health applications.

Speaking about the results, co-author of the paper and Chief Scientist at Marinova Pty Ltd, Dr Helen Fitton, said, “These results are very exciting. They demonstrate the potential for fucoidan to be utilised as a natural therapy for the management of viral infections where lung damage is occurring.”

The full paper, ‘Oral fucoidan attenuates lung pathology and clinical signs in a severe Influenza A mouse model’, published in Marine Drugs, can be accessed here [ https://www.mdpi.com/1660-3397/18/5/246 ].

About Marinova

Marinova is a progressive Australian biotechnology company dedicated to the development of high purity seaweed extracts for the betterment of human health. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacture of fucoidan compounds for use in nutritional, pharmaceutical and dermatological applications.

