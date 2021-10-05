SEC, CICC partner to boost fight vs cybercrimes

With the virtual signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) last September 28, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) partnered with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), also known as the cybersecurity arm of the Department of Information and Communications Technology, as part of intensive efforts to prevent and suppress cybercrime in the country.

The partnership is particularly relevant as cybercrime is the fastest rising economic crime based on findings published under the National Security Policy for 2017 to 2022. It is because of such that we at the SEC focused on cybercrime prevention through a collaboration with the CICC.

The partnership is in line with the national government's 12-point National Security agenda, which seeks to shield the country from computer-generated/cyberattacks that could cause massive crises in the economy, banking and financial institutions, communications and other critical infrastructures.

Under the MoA, the SEC will also coordinate with the CICC on information sharing and information stewardship to promote public awareness on cybercrime prevention as well as support CICC's programs, modules and activities. The collaboration is in accordance with Republic Act 10175, otherwise known as the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

The CICC, meanwhile, will provide technical assistance to the SEC by conducting the appropriate seminars, workshops and trainings that will capacitate the commission in cybercrime prevention, suppression and prosecution.

As SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino noted, “The modern-day investment scammer now makes use of information technology and social media to hide their identities and avoid arrest and prosecution. As champions of investor protection, it is the SEC's mandate to ensure that the investment environment in the Philippines is safe from all of these perpetrators of investment fraud.”

“Through this MoA, the commission can enhance our ability to adapt to more complex tools employed in fraudulent investment schemes so that we can implement adequate preventive measures to avoid grave and irreparable damage to the investing public and employ the necessary detection procedures to ensure the capture of bad actors.”

Meanwhile, CICC Executive Director Cezar Mancao 2nd called the partnership “another milestone in ensuring the safety of Filipino corporations around the globe.”

Mancao noted: “Indeed, according to Cybercrime Magazine, cybercrime threats damage not only private life, but also cities and countries alike. Globally, cybercrime is estimated to inflict damages totaling US$6 trillion annually. As markets grow more global and complex, so does cybercrime and other misconduct online.”

I am proud to have virtually witnessed this significant milestone, together with our chairman and members of the commission's PhiliFintech Innovation Office (PIO): Officer-in-Charge-Director Oliver Chato from the SEC Information and Communications Technology Department and PIO team leader, Atty. EretzIsrel Valle, as well as other SEC colleagues. More importantly, I wish to congratulate and thank CICC Executive Director Mancao for his unwavering support to the SEC.

Having this partnership come to fruition, rest assured that amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the SEC and CICC will continue to work toward the prevention and suppression of cybercrime in the country.

Kelvin Lester K. Lee is a Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The views and opinions stated herein are his own. You may email your comments and questions to oclee@sec.gov.ph.