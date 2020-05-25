SEC partially reopens offices for select transactions

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to reopen its main office on May 26 for select services and transactions.

In a statement, the commission said it would cater to company registration and monitoring applications already assessed and approved through online processing.

The Company Registration and Monitoring Department (CRMD) would resume work operations at the Philippine International Convention Center Complex in Pasay City.

During the modified enhanced community quarantine, CRMD would follow a four-day shortened workweek from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“In the meantime, the CRMD shall limit its operations to receiving proof of payment, signed and notarized copies of approved applications, and supplemental documents required during the processing,” SEC said.

It would also include releasing of certificates of incorporation/amendment and confirmation of payment and orders in petitions to lift order of suspension/ revocation and/or correction.

Likewise, SEC would open its payment facilities in its main office in Pasay City and its former headquarters in Ortigas in Mandaluyong City.

The offices would accept payments for registration, filing and other fees from Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in Pasay and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Mandaluyong.

SEC extension offices outside the National Capital Region earlier reopened also at limited capacity.

“The SEC will operate with a skeleton staff and continue to adopt alternative work arrangements while quarantine measures remain in place, pursuant to the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases,” the commission noted.

SEC added that they would implement strict social distancing, enforce a “no face mask, no entry” policy and limit the number of people allowed inside its offices.