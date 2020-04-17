“Second Wave: Angelica Panganiban prepares meal packs for healthcare workers”

Angelica Panganiban chose The Medical City and Cardinal Santos Medical Center as the recipients of her second batch of “operation luto.”

A week after preparing food for the frontliners at the Diliman Doctors Hospital and the Philippine Heart Center, Angelica Panganiban once again opened the kitchen at a Quezon City pub where she is a part-owner to prepare more ready-to-eat meal packs for healthcare workers.

Angelica Panganiban prepares ready-to-eat meals for frontliners, victims of Caloocan fire

According to Angelica, the 450 meal packs that she prepared were delivered to The Medical City and the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

“450 meals for today. Lahat po para sa frontliners natin. Naipadala po namin sa Medical City and Cardinal ang lahat, sa tulong ulit ng AFP. Nakagawa kami ng sarsiadong pampano at blue marlin, adobong pusit, baked salmon w/ salmon fritters, chicken bbq, boneless ribs, giniling w/eggs, chop suey, salted egg shrimp, roast beef, longganisa hubad w/ eggs, crablets, adobo w/ pork cracklings,” she wrote.

Just like the previous “operation luto,” Angelica once again managed to get the help of her friends Pocholo Barretto, Barbie Imperial, and Smokey Manaloto in repacking the food.

Thanking everyone who made the second wave possible, she wrote: “Salamat ulit @jared_stotomas at sa tipsy cooks natin para sa nakakagigil na pagkain. Special shout out to @teamangelsofficial11 sa donation. Sila po ang sumagot ng packaging for today. Malaking malaking bagay.”

The 33-year-old actress, who is planning to have another wave of food donation, said she is targeting barangays who have no access to food supplies.

“Sa next wave po namin, nais po namin mag bigay tulong sa mga barangays na nahihirapan maka kuha ng supplies. Bukas po ang comments para makapagbigay kayo ng suggestions. At gagawin po ng grupo ang lahat ng makakaya. Salamat @tipsypig_ph para sa pagbukas muli ng pinto. At sa repacking team,” she said.