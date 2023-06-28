‘Secretary’ sounds sweeter than ‘attorney’ – Gadon on his disbarment

MANILA, Philippines — “The word ‘secretary’ is sweeter than ‘attorney’,” Secretary Larry Gadon, the new presidential anti-poverty adviser, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Gadon was responding to his disbarment by the Supreme Court due to his remarks against South China Morning Post’s Manila correspondent Raissa Robles, who has been critical of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

A staunch Marcos supporter, Gadon was appointed by Marcos as his adviser for poverty alleviation

“The disbarment case of the Supreme Court is something I have not paid attention to because I have not practiced my profession as a lawyer since 2015. And I got involved in business and politics that I hardly felt that I am practicing my profession as a lawyer,” Gadon stressed. “So I am not affected by this kind of decision.”

Gadon’s said he would file a motion for reconsideration of his disbarment.

