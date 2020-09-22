Sectigo Selected by Baidu to Provide SSL Services for All-New Baidu Trust SSL Certificates

ROSELAND, New Jersey, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Sectigo, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, announced that Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), a leading Chinese search engine with more than one billion daily page views, has chosen Sectigo to provide the back-end services for the company’s all-new Baidu Trust SSL Certificates. Baidu will offer Sectigo Domain Validated (DV), Organization Validated (OV), and Extended Validation (EV) certificates white-labeled under the Baidu Trust product line, greatly expanding Sectigo’s footprint in Asia.

“Baidu is committed to making the complicated world simpler through technology. This mission includes providing our customers and users with best-practice security technologies and a seamless experience,” said Roy Zhang, Leader of Enterprise Application Ecology Products, Baidu division. “We have chosen Sectigo to supply the infrastructure for the new Baidu Trust SSL Certificates because the global CA is highly trusted and offers a certificate type for every use case, from authenticating small personal websites to large enterprise domains. Our customers can choose from many trust products, ranging from basic DV SSL certificates to more premium EV SSL certificates, based on their individual needs.”

Sectigo has issued more than 100 million certificates worldwide and offers the widest selection of white-label-ready SSL product options available from a leading certificate authority. Baidu’s Trust offering, available today to website owners in China, leverages this legacy of trust to enhance the security assurance for millions of internet users across Eastern Asia.

“Trust is a key component of Sectigo’s brand. We are not only providing trust through our certificates, but also as a proven technology partner with decades of experience,” explained Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channels at Sectigo. “Asia and China, specifically, are experiencing an unprecedented shift to conducting business and sharing information online. Baidu and Sectigo have proven successful in their industries and collaborated to bring the best SSL security to greater China.”

“Baidu’s choice to use Sectigo for their Baidu Trust SSL certificates underscores the confidence that leading internet brands have in our products and team—and we look forward to a successful partnership serving companies across Asia and China though a shared vision of excellence,” added Fowler.

To learn more about Sectigo’s white-label product SSL certificate offerings visit https://sectigo.com/partners/channel.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge, and information-centered Internet platform and AI company. The Company’s mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu’s ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU”. Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.

