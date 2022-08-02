Security Guard Killed in Ateneo Shooting Received Heroism Award

Slain Security Guard in Ateneo Shooting Receive Award for Heroism

The security guard from Ateneo de Manila University received an award of heroism after being killed during the shooting incident.

After Dr. Chao Tiao Yumol went on the rampage at the university and started shooting, Jeneven Bandiala was one of the victims. According to the report, after the shooting, he made an effort to stop the shooter from leaving the campus.

Image Source: CNN PH

He was shot as a result, and the wound to his body was severe. At the hospital, his death was pronounced. According to PNP Director for Operations Valeriano de Leon, he demonstrated his commitment to ensuring the safety of students and other visitors to the school as well as his support for the PNP in pursuing justice.

Bandiala’s action was described as a “ultimate sacrifice” by the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Civil Security Group will posthumously award him the Medalya ng Katangi Tanging Asal in recognition of his bravery (CSG).

“This heroic gesture cost him his life, but his bravery will be remembered forever and serve as an inspiration to his fellow security guards. He illustrated what bravery and dedication to one’s vocation truly entail,” he added.

In addition to the prize, De Leon stated that the PNP will provide the grieving Bandiala family with economic help and “everything required assistance,” which may include moving his body to Misamis Occidental. The PNP further guaranteed that Yumol, who had previously been transferred up to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facilities, had been charged appropriately.

