Security guard killed, student hurt in Masbate ambush

LEGAZPI CITY — A security guard was killed while a student was injured in an ambush staged by a lone gunman in San Jacinto town in Masbate province on Sunday night.

Victims of the gun attack were identified as Jobert Zacarias, 35, a security guard and Nick Zacarias, 18, an alternative learning system student. Both were residents of Barangay (village) Bagahanglad, Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said. Jobert was Nick’s uncle.

The gunman was identified as Darwin Espares, resident of Barangay District 3 of said town.

Police report said the victims were riding a motorcycle driven by Jobert on their way home at around 7:30 p.m. when the suspect, who had been waiting along the road in Sitio (sub-village) Little Baryo in Barangay Bagahanglad, fired at them.

Investigators said the suspect, armed with an unknown handgun, shot the victims at close range, instantly killing Jobert and wounding Nick in the face.

Espares, after the attack, fled and is now the subject of a police manhunt operation.

Meanwhile, Nick is being treated at the Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City.

