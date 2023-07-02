Security officer dies in attack at Davao del Norte banana plantation

DAVAO CITY — Two persons are facing charges for allegedly hacking to death a security officer of a banana firm in Kapalong town, Davao del Norte over the weekend, authorities said on Sunday.

A report from Davao del Norte police office said Reinhard Rabino and a certain Ray-Ray were in the group who stormed the property of Lapanday Foods Corporation at Purok 5, Barangay Capungagan at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday and attacked Agapito Asilo, 54, of Mandug, Davao City.

The suspects allegedly attempted to force their way into the property, claiming ownership of the area but were stopped by security guards led by Asilo who pointed their guns at the intruders.

But one of the suspects identified only as alias Ner attacked the victim by hacking his neck with a bolo.

The assailant then took the shotgun of the wounded security officer and fired once at other security guards before fleeing, police said.

Ray-ray was arrested during a pursuit operation while Rabino, a resident of nearby San Isidro town, surrendered to village officials, who turned him over to Kapalong police station.

Female architect found dead in Davao banana plantation

