Sedgwick University expands world-class training to Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, will begin offering its acclaimed Sedgwick University training programs in Australia to develop, upskill, and attract the next generation of claims professionals.

In December 2021, Sedgwick University rolled out the plans for a global footprint to provide state-of-the-art claims and specialist training courses aimed at attracting, developing and growing diverse industry talent. As claims professionals navigate both remote and mobile work environments, the Sedgwick University format in Australia will offer new learning methodologies to prepare a qualified, skilled and scalable workforce to meet the challenges of the evolving industry landscape.

Promoting insurance services as an attractive professional field, Sedgwick identifies talent prospects and enrolls them as students in its highly regarded industry advancement program (IAP). The curriculum provides a blend of in-person and virtual training with development coursework in order to groom successful claims professionals. As part of the program, students gain access to job search and placement support, as well as mentorship.

Courses in Australia will aim to support claims, risk and benefits professionals to develop and shape current and future adjusters, examiners, appraisers, forensic engineers, inspectors, case managers, client service directors, risk control professionals and many other specialists. The programs will complement the vital training and accreditation services provided by industry bodies such as the Australasian Institute of Chartered Loss Adjusters (AICLA), Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and Personal Injury Education Foundation (PIEF). Sedgwick will continue to engage and collaborate with these organizations.

“Since the inception of Sedgwick University’s IAP, more than 1,500 colleagues have successfully completed the program in the U.S.; they’ve gone on to become confident leaders within our organization and across the claims profession,” said Tracey Harris, chief operating officer in Australia. “It is an outstanding program that we are thrilled to now tailor and expand in Australia, with an eye toward growing the diversity and strength of talent within our industry.”

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/215042/sedgwick_logo.jpg?p=medium600