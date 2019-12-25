See All the Photos From This Year’s Fabulous Kardashian Family Christmas Party!
It’s a Kardashian Christmas, indeed! On Christmas Eve, the star-studded family pulled out all the stops for their annual celebration, and this year, Kourtney was the host. The mom-of-three covered her Calabasas, CA, home with festive decor, which included an upside-down Christmas tree, an actual Elf of the Shelf, and even a live performance from Sia!
The party brought out all the Kardashian-Jenner family members, including Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob, and friends like Jen Atkin, Sofia Richie, Steph Shepherd, and more. Last year, Kim and Kanye transformed their home into a Winter wonderland, and this year, it was all about the cozy vibes. “So homey and beautiful,” Kim said on her Instagram Story. See all the photos from the Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party ahead, and then check out all your favorite celebrity family holiday cards.