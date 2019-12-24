“SEE: Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero’s white Christmas in US with family”
December 24, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Longtime couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero are currently in Washington, D.C. in the United States to celebrate the holiday season with their two kids, Hunter and Rocket.
It’s a white Christmas for the family of Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero! The longtime couple is currently in Washington, D.C. in the United States to celebrate the holiday season with their two kids, Hunter and Rocket.
In an Instagram post, the Filipino-American actor-model wrote: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The kids looking great all bundled up for the snow. What a wonderful place to be this time of the year!”
Check out their lovely moments in these photos!