See Dinosaur Jr. & Courtney Barnett Performing ‘Feel The Pain’ At Newport Folk Festival

Melbourne’s own Courtney Barnett has joined forces with Dinosaur Jr. at the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend. The two acts teamed up during Dinosaur Jr.’s set on Friday, 22nd July, with Barnett joining them onstage to perform ‘Feel The Pain’.

Fan-shot footage of the collaboration sees Barnett joining the group to share both guitar and vocal duties with Dinosaur Jr. frontman J. Mascis, just a few weeks shy of the record’s 28th anniversary.

Dinosaur Jr. and Courtney Barnett have teamed up to perform ‘Feel The Pain’:

Originally released in August of 1994, ‘Feel The Pain’ served as the sole single from Dinosaur Jr.’s sixth album, Without A Sound. The track also served as the group’s third and – to date – final appearance in a Hottest 100 countdown, reaching #68 in the 1994 poll.

Dinosaur Jr. are currently touring the US in support of their 12th album, 2021’s Sweep It Into Space. Elsewhere, Courtney Barnett is in the middle of a northern hemisphere trek in support of her third album, 2021’s Things Take Time, Take Time. The Melbourne musician has also been named as the support act for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ pair of shows at Hanging Rock in November.

Further Reading

PREMIERE: Members of the Dandy Warhols, Courtney Barnett’s Band Join Forces as Super American Eagle

Dinosaur Jr.’s Murph On Songwriting, Touring & Getting In Each Others’ Heads

Love Letter To A Record: Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers’ Scarlett McKahey on Courtney Barnett’s ‘Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit’