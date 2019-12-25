“SEE: Enchong Dee fulfills dream of bringing family to Europe”
Enchong Dee has been having the bet time touring Europe with his family this holiday season.
Enchong Dee has been having the bet time touring Europe with his family this holiday season.
Based on his latest Instagram updates, the athlete-turned-actor and his family recently went to Germany to visit Bavaria, known to be the largest German state, and Frankfurt, otherwise known as the financial capital of the Western European country, among others.
The group then went to Salzburg in Austria, where they stopped by the famous Love Lock Bridge, Salzburg Cathedral, and Getreidegasse.
In an Instagram post this Monday, Enchong posted photos of him with his family in Oslo, Norway as he expressed his joy at having been able to fulfill his longtime wish to bring his whole family to Europe.
“Nung nagsisimula pa lang ako maka-ipon ng kinikita ko sa trabaho, sabi ko sa sarili ko pangarap ko madala buong pamilya ko sa Europe and for my parents to experience flying business class kasi alam ko matutuwa sila,” he wrote.
He went on: “Ngayong taon natupad tong pangarap na to… etong pictures na to sa phone ko, Eto na ata ang isa sa pinakamagandang Christmas gift ko sa sarili ko. Masaya ako at kinikilig sa loob. Sa lahat ng makakabasa na eto… from my family to yours… We wish you a very Merry Christmas.”