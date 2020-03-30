“SEE: Rico of ‘May Bukas Pa’ is now all grown up”

Timothy Chan, who once portrayed a Rico in the 2009 series “May Bukas Pa”, has recently drawn attention for his shocking transformation from an adorable child star to a handsome teen

Timothy Chan was just about six years old when he first charmed viewers after starring in the inspirational series as Rico, one of Santino’s (Zaijan Jaranilla) friends and the son of Bagong Pag-Asa Mayor Enrique Rodrigo (Albert Martinez).

Almost 11 years later, it seems not much has changed with Timothy, who remains as handsome as ever as he enters his teen years, going by new photos unearthed by a certain Jane Kim that showcased his impressive transition into adolescence.

Apart from “ May Bukas Pa “, Timothy also became part of the now-defunct ABS-CBN kiddie gag show “Goin’ Bulilit“.