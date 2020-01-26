“SEE: Scenes from Megan Young, Mikael Daez’s wedding”

Social media was flooded with photos taken before and after the wedding of longtime couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez in Subic on Saturday.

Social media was flooded with photos taken before and after the wedding of longtime couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez in Subic on Saturday. The Miss World 2013 titleholder and actor, who have been together for 10 years, exchanged “I dos” at San Roque Chapel, then headed to El Kabayo, a famous ranch in Subic Bay, for their wedding reception. Check out these photos to see highlights of their simple yet memorable ceremony!