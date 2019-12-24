“SEE: Scenes from Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid’s star-studded anniversary celebration”
Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid have marked their ninth year as a wedding couple.
As seen in their latest Instagram posts, the longtime pair celebrated this new milestone with a surprise party arranged by Ogie, involving a couple of showbiz big names, including Sharon Cuneta, Judy Ann Santos, Iza Calzado, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Sarah Geronimo, and Matteo Guidicelli.
Regine and Ogie were married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas. They have since welcomed a son, Nate, who was born in November 2011.
See scenes from the surprise party below: