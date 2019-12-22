“SEE: Solenn Heussaff in ‘not-so-typical’ maternity shoot”
Model and ‘It Girl’ Solenn Heussaff was a stunning vision in a maternity shoot she recently held for her first child.
The model and It Girl, who is currently expecting a baby girl with her husband Nico Bolzico, opted for a “not-so-typical” pictorial in which she showcased her baby bump in sexy maternity dresses.
Another shot also shows Solenn channeling Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the shoot led by celebrity photographer Mark Nicdao.
It was in August when Solenn and Nico announced that they are expecting their first child.
The couple tied the knot in France in May 2017 after more than four years of being together. The wedding ceremony was held at the Eglise Notre Dame in Combourg.